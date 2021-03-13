Letter: Don't waste money on prison

While other states are closing prisons, Nebraska is debating building a huge, expensive maximum-security prison ("As other states close prisons, Nebraska may build a big one," March 8).

Sad, for many reasons! We hope our Legislature will be both wise and fiscally responsible and turn down the request. A study might be a compromise – although we had a thorough one with excellent recommendations from the Council of State Governments. Although the Legislature passed LB604 to implement some recommendations, the governor and corrections failed to carry them out!

One initiative was to convene a committee of stakeholders and discuss the overcrowding problem, trusting that the cross-fertilization of ideas would lead to some workable solutions. These would be: more community corrections, better in-house programming, stronger support for parolees, faster and simpler parole, compassionate release for aged and disabled inmates, probation of drug users, treatment, not prison, for some mentally ill.