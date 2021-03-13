Letter: Don't waste money on prison

While other states are closing prisons, Nebraska is debating building a huge, expensive maximum-security prison ("As other states close prisons, Nebraska may build a big one," March 8).
Sad, for many reasons! We hope our Legislature will be both wise and fiscally responsible and turn down the request. A study might be a compromise – although we had a thorough one with excellent recommendations from the Council of State Governments. Although the Legislature passed LB604 to implement some recommendations, the governor and corrections failed to carry them out!
One initiative was to convene a committee of stakeholders and discuss the overcrowding problem, trusting that the cross-fertilization of ideas would lead to some workable solutions. These would be: more community corrections, better in-house programming, stronger support for parolees, faster and simpler parole, compassionate release for aged and disabled inmates, probation of drug users, treatment, not prison, for some mentally ill.
These programs would entail – and this is important – passing legislation to convene a committee of stakeholders: corrections, judges and the courts, law enforcement, mental health, former inmates, legislators, citizen advocates and others. The Council of State Governments convened such a group for their final report, but Gov. Pete Ricketts failed to follow up.
Years before, then-Gov. Dave Heineman disbanded the Community Correction Council that was successfully addressing these very issues. The stakeholders must be given the opportunity to come down from their silos and both learn from and coordinate their policies and activities. It takes a whole state to solve the prison problem!
It is not too late for the Legislature to act and save Nebraska hundreds of millions of dollars!
John Krejci, Lincoln