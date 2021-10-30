 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Don't vote against progress
0 Comments

Letter: Don't vote against progress

  • 0
Biden

President Joe Biden participates in a CNN town hall Thursday at the Baltimore Center Stage Pearlstone Theater in Baltimore, with moderator Anderson Cooper.

 Evan Vucci, Associated Press

To vote against President Joe Biden’s infrastructure bill is to vote against progress and our own interests.

How can anyone, other than for partisan political reasons, be against growing the economy and lowering costs for working families? This bill will cut taxes for working families and make childcare affordable. It will fix our roads and bridges and replace lead pipes that are poisoning our drinking water. This bill will strengthen and enlarge the shrinking middle-class by creating good-paying union jobs.

It is clear this is not a partisan bill, but it is a bill for all Americans. Finally, this bill will not increase the deficit or debt; it will be paid for by making those making over $400,000 a year and corporations pay their fair share.

John D. Andrews, Lincoln

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Not the only campus hotel
Letters

Letter: Not the only campus hotel

  • Updated

Developers of the Scarlet Hotel on the Innovation Campus may want to tout it as the only hotel on a university campus (Photo, Page B1, Journal…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News