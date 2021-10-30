Letter: Don't vote against progress

To vote against President Joe Biden’s infrastructure bill is to vote against progress and our own interests.

How can anyone, other than for partisan political reasons, be against growing the economy and lowering costs for working families? This bill will cut taxes for working families and make childcare affordable. It will fix our roads and bridges and replace lead pipes that are poisoning our drinking water. This bill will strengthen and enlarge the shrinking middle-class by creating good-paying union jobs.

It is clear this is not a partisan bill, but it is a bill for all Americans. Finally, this bill will not increase the deficit or debt; it will be paid for by making those making over $400,000 a year and corporations pay their fair share.

John D. Andrews, Lincoln

