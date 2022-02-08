 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Don't tighten gun regulations

Nebraska Legislature

It seems that Lincoln Police Chief Teresa Ewins has decided that the Constitution of the United States and the Bill of Rights are not important to Nebraskans. She has testified before a legislative committee that constitutional carry is not a good thing for Nebraskans. Why, I wonder?

What is her concern with the Second Amendment that she does not want it to be easy for good citizens to be protected? Does she deny that as the city gets bigger, response times will suffer? There is no good reason to try to restrict the constitutional rights of Americans. Police will respond to emergencies as fast as possible, but there can always be delays. We have seen times when an armed homeowner has protected home and family from intruders. Training is a good thing, however, to obtain a conceal carry permit costs in excess of $200 in the Lincoln.

To purchase a firearm, everyone who does so legally is required to pass a background check. Last time I checked, criminals and their ilk were not normally doing so.

Next Ewins will be wanting to approve Red Flag laws, that allow family, police, disgruntled neighbor or an anonymous individual to go to a judge and have a warrant issued for the police to enter your home and take your guns. According to the bills put forth in Nebraska, the police could keep your weapon for 30 days or longer if the judge approves. This may violate the First, Second, Fourth, Fifth and Sixth amendments. I can see a need, but where in the process does the individual get a fair trial and the ability to confront his accusers?

Andy Gueck, Lincoln

