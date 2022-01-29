 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Don't tamper with boards

The State Capitol stands in Lincoln, Neb., Friday, July 1, 2020. Nebraska lawmakers will resume their session on July 20, 2020, after a four-month pause triggered by the coronavirus pandemic. They still have major issues to address, including a property tax package and an upgrade of Nebraska's biggest tax incentive program, but all of that may be overshadowed by the pandemic's impact on tax revenue. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

 Nati Harnik, Associated Press

LB1046 attempts to take away much of the local control of the Nebraska Public Power District and Omaha Public Power District elected boards and put all of that power in the hands of present and future governors.

People who are served by the Lincoln Electric System will also be affected by LB1046 when Lincoln reaches a census population of 300,000 people. That is when it will join Omaha as a Metropolitan Class City. When that happens, the LES board selection will change. Currently the LES board is appointed by Lincoln's mayor with City Council approval. Lincoln's population is currently 283,839.

Governors could hire and fire the CEOs of both power districts and appoint most of their board members. Local control of power districts in Nebraska is very important. It has worked very well for more than 75 years. It has given us some of the lowest electric power rates in the country. If it isn't broken, they shouldn't fix it. This bill was introduced by Sen. Bruce Bostelman from Brainard in Butler County.

I think this is a bad bill that should be killed by the members of the Natural Resources Committee. 

Bonnie Cosentino, Omaha

