Letter: Don't silence voters of color

You go thinking your political system is fair, convenient and and free to cast a vote for whom you like, but the echoes of Jim Crow continue in the United States no matter what part of the land. Some are whispered; others are screamed, even in the chambers of the Legislature.

Our nonpartisan ways have given us a purple state, and we have met with many compromises before. Minorities continue to fight for what's right, what's fair and what's equal under the law. We continue to fight for the simple act of voting and being represented.

Whether it be redlining in homes or gerrymandering at the political level, it is to silence the people of color who make up a growing part of Nebraska, who are part of the good life, who continue to be in the shadows of Jim Crow. We must never stop fighting till we have true equality under the law. And the maps must reflect Nebraska in a nonpartisan way.

Fear of the politically changing landscape in 10 years and trying to cling to power is no reason to stop people from voting. We have reached the mountaintop only to hear the echoes of Jim Crow.

Guillermo Pena, Grand Island

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0