Letter: Don't sign state board petition

All Nebraskans, especially parents, should be wary of a petition drive to change the state constitution to replace the Nebraska Department of Education and State Board of Education with a new department accountable only to the governor. This proposal would weaken local control of education and hurt schools, students and parents across the state.

It would eliminate the democratic process of parents and other voters electing representatives from their geographical area to serve on the State Board. This encourages board members to be attuned to the education needs of their constituents.

Placing all power to select a commissioner of education in the hands of the governor could result in leadership based less on best educational practices and more on political considerations and the governor’s stances.

There is no guarantee that a department controlled by the governor would be responsive to parents and community members in making decisions.