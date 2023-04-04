I am a Nebraska native cheering for the brave state senators, young people, and advocates fighting the terrifying and absurd overreach of the "Let Them Grow" act.

The title alone reveals it as a disturbing farce: Do Nebraska’s elected officials know that the Journal of Interpersonal Violence this month reported that evidence suggests that upward of 40% of all trans individuals consider or attempt suicide during adolescence or young adulthood? Do dead children grow?

I am the parent of a 14-year-old and an 11-year-old. This time of life is difficult for all families. Growing up and parenting are two of the hardest, most personal things human beings do. Are Nebraskans interested in making them harder by taking away options?

Are you saying, Sen. Kathleen Kauth, that the mere prospect of one of your children feeling uncomfortable in a locker room should be legislatively pre-empted at the possible expense of another child’s life?

The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends that gender-affirming care be available to young people and opposes legislative bans. Who is the state of Nebraska to disagree and criminalize what could amount to life-saving care?

The resistance being mounted to this bill is as inspiring as its introduction is embarrassing and sad. Children and their families should be left alone to pursue medical care in consultation with their physicians. No other business should get done in the state of Nebraska until those in the state’s legislative body who seem to disagree regain contact with their humanity.

Kelly Bare, Brooklyn, New York