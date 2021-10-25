Letter: Don't privatize state's prisons

I just read that Corrections Director Scott Frakes is “… confident both short- and long-term solutions (to the crisis in Nebraska prisons) will be identified” ("Corrections director addresses concerns," Oct. 14).

Why hasn’t he identified and implemented some of those solutions during all these years the prisons have become and remained dangerous to both staff and those incarcerated?

What are he and the governor waiting for? Do they plan to sell our citizens to private prison companies? That would be a dastardly, evil act guaranteed to harm Nebraskans.

Judith Gibson, Lincoln

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0