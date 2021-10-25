 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Don't privatize state's prisons
0 Comments

Letter: Don't privatize state's prisons

  • 0
Frakes testifies at hearing

State Corrections Director Scott Frakes testifies Thursday in favor of building a $230 million prison.

 PAUL HAMMEL, OMAHA WORLD-HERALD

I just read that Corrections Director Scott Frakes is “… confident both short- and long-term solutions (to the crisis in Nebraska prisons) will be identified” ("Corrections director addresses concerns," Oct. 14).

Why hasn’t he identified and implemented some of those solutions during all these years the prisons have become and remained dangerous to both staff and those incarcerated?

What are he and the governor waiting for? Do they plan to sell our citizens to private prison companies? That would be a dastardly, evil act guaranteed to harm Nebraskans.

Judith Gibson, Lincoln

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Immigrants add to society
Letters

Letter: Immigrants add to society

  • Updated

KMTV in Omaha reports that Republican gubernatorial candidate Charles Herbster is working with Stephen Miller, a fervently anti-immigrant form…

Letter: Clements needs to move on
Letters

Letter: Clements needs to move on

  • Updated

So now we have a Nebraska legislator who thinks we should follow Arizona’s lead and hire a group of “experts” to recount the ballots of our la…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News