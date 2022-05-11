 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Don't miss chance to act

Biden Climate

President Joe Biden speaks April 12 at POET Bioprocessing in Menlo, Iowa. Biden plans to mark Earth Day in Seattle on Friday, but he's struggled to make progress on a sweeping environmental agenda.

 Carolyn Kaster, Associated Press

Everyone admits that the weather has changed for the worse; 67% of Nebraskans recognize it is due to climate change. We see the droughts, floods, fires and hurricanes afflicting our friends across the country. It is time for all of us to talk with our families and neighbors about a solution. As John McCain said, “This is America, we can do anything!”

The latest Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change makes it clear nations must act now if we want to protect our economy, farms and natural world. It also documents the growing ability of renewable energy to meet the needs of energy users because of improvements in battery storage and wind and solar generation. Putting a price on carbon is the most efficient and effective policy to reduce climate-changing emissions while protecting the rest of our economy.

This year is the one-year anniversary of President Biden’s pledge to cut greenhouse gas emissions in half by 2030. Negotiations continue in the Senate on the reconciliation bill which will include climate provisions. We cannot squander the best opportunity to pass climate legislation in more than a decade. Congress must pass meaningful climate policy. A price on carbon is an essential component. When paired with a rebate to our families it is a small-government, low-regulation, free-market solution.

Moni Usasz, Lincoln

