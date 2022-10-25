 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Don't make voting painful

A few years ago I had to renew my driver's license in person at the Nebraska DMV. I can still remember an elderly gentleman seated not far from me who was in obvious pain. It showed in his face and in the way every few minutes or so he would grimace and moan. I don't know what his problem was, nor why he was there, but I felt very sorry for him.

I think of him now amid the debate about voter IDs. Going to the DMV and waiting his turn was clearly a hardship for him. There was no way to tell, of course, whether he was Republican, Democrat or Independent. But whatever his party was, or more importantly the party of other elderly people with many physical complaints, it is irrelevant.

None of them should be required to go through what amounts to an ordeal for them to exercise their constitutionally guaranteed right to vote.

Janet Carlson, Lincoln

