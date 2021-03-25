Letter: Don't make voting harder

I have been a voter for most of my adult life. In most elections the percentage of people getting out to vote in Lincoln was very low, averaging 20% to 25%. Then we were urged to “get out to vote,” “it is your civic duty,” “your vote counts,” etc.

Finally, this past November, people were interested in their election. The citizens turned out in record numbers and voted the way states allowed them to cast their ballots. This last election was deemed free of voter fraud, and each state verified its votes as legal.

Now all of a sudden 43 states have submitted more than 250 bills to try to restrict citizens from constitutionally exerting their right to vote. Some of the obstacles they are trying to enforce are: shortening the hours for the polls, removing many of the ballot boxes, eliminating voting by mail and some absentee voting privileges, shortening the lines. Oh yes, if it is hot and you are standing for several hours, you cannot give water to anyone!

Who are these states trying to restrict, and what states are afraid of a big voter turnout? What are our elected senators and representatives going to do to ensure all citizens have a right to their constitutional privilege of voting? For one thing, they can pass HR1, a voting right bill, in Congress. But will they?

Lorraine James, Lincoln

