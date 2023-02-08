I wish the folks who apparently think we will not be safe until everyone is armed would reflect on the eons it took us to get civilization to the point where a citizen could move about safely outside his home with no need to carry a defensive, or offensive, weapon.

I'm with the cops on this one, opposing Sen. Tom Brewer's proposal to put legal guns in the hands of almost any person we encounter.

A long Army career (1950-82), in which we gave soldiers weeks and months of training before we put a loaded gun in their hands and supervised how they used it, gave me a special regard for the officers who would face a freely armed population, and now Brewer wants to give criminals another decisive edge. Echoes of Vietnam, where we couldn't tell a killer from an ally.

Tom deShazo, Lincoln