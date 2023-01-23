Letter: Don't make it harder to vote

Well, if we ever must endure photo-ID-required voting, state government has a big task ahead. I just finished attempting to set up an appointment with the DMV to help my 88-year-old mother-in-law acquire a state ID card. Her driver's license will expire soon, and she no longer drives.

Currently the DMV does not appear to be in the online business of issuing this type of card on a regular or first-time basis. It is all about motor vehicle licensing. Yes, there are phone numbers (that don't get answered) and website links. But, boy, it would help to have a button that says, "State ID Card Applications."

My fear is that many folks of "the greatest generation" will find it increasingly difficult to exercise their basic freedom and responsibility, something this cherished generation deserves.

Reggi Carlson, Lincoln