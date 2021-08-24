Letter: Don't make energy cost more

I agree with most of Fareed Zakaria's ideas on energy (LJS, Aug. 18). Natural gas is a great replacement for coal during the next couple of decades. We do need more EV charging stations, and we need to be increasing the number of nuclear power plants in our country because they emit zero carbon and are much more reliable than wind or solar.

According to the website Statista, the U.S. has reduced its total emissions from 6 billion metric tons in 2005 to 4.5 billion metric tons in 2020 mainly by higher fuel economy standards and the replacement of coal by natural gas as a fuel in power plants.

We should increase the use of gas by allowing more drilling, including on federal lands, and incentivize energy producers to switch from coal to gas in power plants. In addition, third world countries need energy (electricity) in order to rise out of poverty. Solar may be a part of that picture, but only gas or coal plants can make it happen quickly.

I do not agree with making current forms of energy more expensive to reduce consumption. Making energy more expensive makes goods and services more costly and penalizes the poor and middle class while making no difference to the rich lawmakers and columnists who suggest such things.

John Strain, Lincoln

