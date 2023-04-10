The Muppets, created by Jim Henson, were delightful characters who brought joy to many people. Conversely, the puppets created by several wealthy Nebraskans do not.

It is unconscionable that some political candidates would allow themselves to be manipulated by those who want to advance a cloudy vision at the expense of most decent citizens. Yet, we have members of the House of Representatives, the U.S. Senate and the Nebraska Legislature who have allowed themselves to dance at the end of the puppeteers’ strings.

Now, these wealthy puppet masters are aiming to manipulate the city of Lincoln. Because of the vast resources they possess and their quest for power, they have created several political action committees and donated a healthy sum of money to selected candidates, all legal due to the Citizens United decision.

Most of us can contribute time and small donations to the candidates we wish to support, and then we vote. My ballots were cast for Democrats and Republicans on April 4, and in May I will do the same.

My ask of you, and you don’t owe me the time of day, is to consider what you are voting for when you select for whom you will vote. Citizens are understandably tired of the super rich buying "our" representatives at all levels of government. We cannot outspend them, but we can march to the ballot box in large numbers and vote.

Larry Dlugosh, Roca