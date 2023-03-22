Many Nebraskans watched in dismay as then-Gov. Pete Ricketts and his family poured more than $1 million into gubernatorial candidate Jim Pillen’s campaign, plus an additional $2.5 million to far-right corporate PACs like Conservative Nebraska. Not surprisingly, Pillen turned around and appointed Ricketts to the U.S. Senate seat vacated by Ben Sasse, a post Ricketts had wanted since at least 2006, when he ran for the seat.

Now, Ricketts and the Peed family and its company Sandhills Global have put nearly $1 million into defeating Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird in her bid for reelection. Tom Peed donated $100,000 to opponent Suzanne Geist, and Sandhills Global has given more than $705,000. Ricketts added $100,000.

That accounts for nearly all of the $1.1 million Geist has reported in contributions so far.

In contrast, Gaylor Baird’s campaign has logged 1,851 contributions from 1,390 individual donors.

Note: Mayoral campaigns in Lincoln generally top out in the $600,000 range. This race hasn’t even hit the primary yet.

I know Gaylor Baird. I find her to be one of the smartest, hardest-working people around. She and her staff are dedicated to keeping Lincoln a safe, healthy city, and I’d like to see that continue.

Please vote, and please give careful thought to your decision about who to vote for in the April 4 primary election and the May 2 general.

Catharine Huddle, Lincoln