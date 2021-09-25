 Skip to main content
Letter: Don't let democracy fail
Letter: Don't let democracy fail

Biden

President Joe Biden steps off Air Force One on Friday at Dover Air Force Base, Del. Biden is spending the weekend at his home in Rehoboth Beach, Del.

 PATRICK SEMANSKY, ASSOCIATED PRESS

I saw this past week that a CNN poll found 78% of Republicans don't believe that Joe Biden is a legitimate president. They claim that the election was fraudulent, and the outcome rigged in his favor. This even though all 50 states held elections, counted votes more than once when necessary and certified their elections.

The electors voted in a significant majority to certify the election. If the Republicans do not support a fair election and claim they can reject any election result that they don't like, what is the purpose of a democratic process? Perhaps they would like a system such as those in Russia and China.

If they want to disregard an election, perhaps we should select Biden as president since he was selected by a democratically elected congress and continue the government without future elections.

Biden could nullify Trump's appointments to the Supreme Court and therefore have complete control of the government. They could pass a law through Congress that either delayed or canceled the elections in 2022, 2024, thus stabilizing Democrat control of the government.

I'm quite certain this is no one's intention, but with the behavior of the Republican Party the past five years, it seems they would like that, but in the hands of the Republicans. Let us not let democracy slip from our grasp.

Bob Hardy, Lincoln

