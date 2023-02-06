I am very much opposed to any changes in Nebraska's laws pertaining to abortion.

Have you ever heard someone say, "I'm going to have a baby!" My fourth child was born when our oldest was only 5 years old. In reality, I didn't have a new baby until he or she was born. That is what I have always believed, and so do many other people.

I am aware that this is not the position of some people, and I am fine with that. We are free to believe what we want to. I have no intention to impose my beliefs on others, and others should not have the ability to impose their beliefs on people who have a different position.

Marge Schlitt, Lincoln