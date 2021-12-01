 Skip to main content
Letter: Don't hinder search for truth
Letter: Don't hinder search for truth

State ed board

Attendees filled the room Friday at the State Board of Education meeting in Kearney. Many of them signed up to speak during the public comment period about the Nebraska Department of Education’s proposed health standards.

 Ashley Bebensee, Kearney Hub

Nov. 23 was my late grandfather's birthday. He would have been 120 years old. And had he lived past 87, he would have continued to read his local newspaper front to back.

How saddened he would be to learn that a hedge fund was attempting to buy Lee Enterprises, the company that owns the Journal Star.

Alden Global Capital, a news story said, has a reputation for cutting news staffs. However, with fewer local reports, he might be shielded from the outrage of learning that a group of people is attempting to "replace the Nebraska State Board of Education, education commissioner and Nebraska Department of education with a new Office of Education accountable to the governor" (“Initiative targets ed board," Nov. 23).

He would wonder if Russia and China finally won the Cold War. He died before seeing the fall of the Berlin Wall. He would have rejoiced! But no, on his 120th birthday, he would have seen that all sorts of historical truths are being challenged. In one case, a Texas school district "advised teachers to present 'opposing' views of the Holocaust" (“Race-related topics touchy for teachers,” Nov. 23). What opposing view could a teacher possibly present? Angry voices are always the loudest.

Time for us peaceful folks to stand up and say enough is enough. We will not lose control of our own search for truth and understanding.

Reggi Carlson, Lincoln

