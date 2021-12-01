Letter: Don't hinder search for truth

Nov. 23 was my late grandfather's birthday. He would have been 120 years old. And had he lived past 87, he would have continued to read his local newspaper front to back.

How saddened he would be to learn that a hedge fund was attempting to buy Lee Enterprises, the company that owns the Journal Star.

Alden Global Capital, a news story said, has a reputation for cutting news staffs. However, with fewer local reports, he might be shielded from the outrage of learning that a group of people is attempting to "replace the Nebraska State Board of Education, education commissioner and Nebraska Department of education with a new Office of Education accountable to the governor" (“Initiative targets ed board," Nov. 23).