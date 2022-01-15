 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Don't hamstring local schools
I was not surprised that in a Jan 6. press conference Gov. Pete Ricketts and Sen. Lou Ann Linehan proposed putting a cap on public schools spending. Those two have always shown disdain for Nebraska's public schools.

Here in Omaha's Westside School District, we were the first district to override the Legislature's tax limit for schools back in the early 2000s, and we did it again overwhelmingly last year.

Our community regularly votes a tax increase on ourselves to fund our schools the way we deem appropriate.

Republicans like Ricketts and Linehan refuse to listen to those who argue funding of schools belongs to the locals. Instead they pay heed to the farmers and ranchers out west who constantly complain about their property taxes.

My advice to Linehan and Ricketts is to tell those complainers to just clam up and pay their taxes. City folk have no sympathy for large landowners who get loads of crop subsidies from the federal government.

I hope the Legislature will defeat any bill that puts more limits on public school finances.

Ricky Fulton, Omaha

