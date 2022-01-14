Letter: Don't hamstring local schools

Don’t hamstring local schools
I was not surprised that in a Jan 6. press conference Gov. Pete Ricketts and Sen. Lou Ann Linehan proposed putting a cap on public schools spending. Those two have always shown disdain for Nebraska’s public schools.
Here in Omaha’s Westside School District, we were the first district to override the Legislature’s tax limit for schools back in the early 2000s, and we did it again overwhelmingly last year.
Our community regularly votes a tax increase on ourselves to fund our schools the way we deem appropriate.
Republicans like Ricketts and Linehan refuse to listen to those who argue funding of schools belongs to the locals. Instead they pay heed to the farmers and ranchers out west who constantly complain about their property taxes.
My advice to Linehan and Ricketts is to tell those complainers to just clam up and pay their taxes. City folk have no sympathy for large landowners who get loads of crop subsidies from the federal government.
I hope the Legislature will defeat any bill that puts more limits on public school finances.
Ricky Fulton, Omaha
Voting should be made easier
A recent letter, “Stamp out voter fraud,” (Jan. 5) was very interesting. The author suggests that eliminating absentee or mail-in voting and requiring voter IDs will enhance voting security in the United States.
I’d agree that voter IDs would be fine, provided they are furnished at no cost to anyone needing one.
As to eliminating absentee or mail-in voting, how would this impact the residents of Knox, Cedar and Dixon counties in Nebraska, which currently have 100% mail-in voting? We also shouldn’t forget that five U.S. states (Washington, Oregon, Utah, Colorado and Hawaii) have 100% mail-in voting.
Donald Trump’s own attorney general, William Barr, found there was no voter fraud in the 2020 election which would have changed the results. Trump’s own Department of Homeland Security found that the 2020 election was the most safe and secure election in history.
Of course, when these findings go against the false narrative that’s been created about the election being “rigged,” “stolen,” or that voter fraud is rampant, it’s convenient to ignore such findings.
Perhaps a better approach which might enable more voters to vote in person would be to either change Election Day to occur on a weekend (as is the case in many Western democracies) or to make Election Day a national holiday (as is currently done in France, South Korea, Israel, Mexico, India and Singapore). This would enable more of our citizens to exercise their right to vote.