Letter: Don't hamstring local schools

A recent letter, “Stamp out voter fraud,” (Jan. 5) was very interesting. The author suggests that eliminating absentee or mail-in voting and requiring voter IDs will enhance voting security in the United States.

I’d agree that voter IDs would be fine, provided they are furnished at no cost to anyone needing one.

As to eliminating absentee or mail-in voting, how would this impact the residents of Knox, Cedar and Dixon counties in Nebraska, which currently have 100% mail-in voting? We also shouldn’t forget that five U.S. states (Washington, Oregon, Utah, Colorado and Hawaii) have 100% mail-in voting.

Donald Trump’s own attorney general, William Barr, found there was no voter fraud in the 2020 election which would have changed the results. Trump’s own Department of Homeland Security found that the 2020 election was the most safe and secure election in history.

Of course, when these findings go against the false narrative that’s been created about the election being “rigged,” “stolen,” or that voter fraud is rampant, it’s convenient to ignore such findings.