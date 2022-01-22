Letter: Don't forget lessons of past

My grandparents raised three boys on a farm in rural Nebraska. Grandma's heart broke the day all three of her boys said they were going to go fight in World War II. Pearl Harbor had just been attacked, and there was nothing a mother could do to keep her boys from leaving.

As luck had it, they all made it back. If you have grown up in a home where a parent was in active duty, then you know the war doesn't stop when the soldiers come home. All three boys lives were forever awash in a river of alcoholism. And every Memorial Day that came around, my dad was there to commemorate the friends he lost and the bad memories that never went away.

I was there, too, because the whole family made a day of it. We were taught from a very early age that our American democracy was precious. Fascism was not funny. Maybe when you watched "Hogan's Heroes" it was funny, but fascism was not something to be flirted with.

And here we are in an America, where part the country seems to have forgotten that horrible lesson. Please, don't be fooled by the rhetoric of people who never served like Donald Trump and his entourage.