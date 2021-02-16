Letter: Don't force wind projects

No one should be forced to be a participate in a wind project. But that is what essentially will happen if the Lancaster County commissioners approve the regulation changes that they and the wind developer are asking for.

Under regulations now a turbine can't be built any closer than 1,495 feet to a paid participant's dwelling. If the commissioners approve the changes, a turbine could be built 1,750 feet from a nonparticipant's home. That's only a 255-foot difference!

No one would build a new home that close to a 500-foot tall turbine, so why should one be allowed to be built that close to my home? If the commissioners approve the noise regulation changes that the wind developer is asking for it will be against the planning department's, the planning commission's and the health department's recommendations and doesn't take into consideration the real health effects of infrasound caused from living too close to turbines.

The regulations were extensively studied in 2015 and reviewed again in 2018, and the only thing that has changed since then are the turbines are bigger. The developer has not been able to get enough people to willingly participate in a project so they now need the changes in order to force one into Lancaster County