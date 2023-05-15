Some like to compare our federal debt to credit card debt. However, our credit rating effects how much we can borrow and how much interest we'll owe. The U.S. has an excellent rating because we have never missed a payment.

Our only stumble happened 10 years ago when our credit rating was lowered because the Republicans were playing this same debt limit game.

Federal debt is now a little more than $31 trillion. That's huge and must be addressed. But doing it this way will just raise our rates. An increase of 0.1% would add $31 billion we'd owe annually. According to our Republican friends that would mean $31 billion less to spend on our needs.

Luckily there are other ways to come up with extra money. Collecting on deadbeats who aren't paying what they owe is one way. Every dollar we give the IRS to do that would scare up about another 10 bucks.

We could charge a fair share to the people who get the most benefit from us. For example, how much would Elon Musk be worth today if he'd stayed in South Africa? Same guy, just a different country. Would he still be one of the richest persons on earth? How much of that wealth does he owe the country that made this possible?

Ask your representatives why they're following the rest of their party over a cliff that they themselves created. I'd hate to think that Nebraska elected lemmings.

Bill Prange, Lincoln