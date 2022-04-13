 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Don't expect the lies to end

When politicians start making up lies about each other it's a clear indication that they will do anything to get elected and are willing to compromise their own integrity to attain power.

Furthermore, if they're telling lies now, don’t expect them to be honest if they get elected. Some people may say, “They all do it.” That's not true.

Fortunately throughout our history we have been blessed with a majority of men and women in public office who have had integrity, told the truth and worked selflessly for the common good. Otherwise, we would not have achieved what we have.

If we elect politicians who are dishonest and prioritize their own agenda above the public's, we risk losing our freedom.

Martin Miller, Doniphan

