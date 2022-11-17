Letter: Don't distort medical facts

As a nurse specializing in OB/GYN care, as well as one who has lived through previous losses of a preborn child, I have been concerned with misleading medical statements. Should abortion be disallowed in Nebraska it is important to understand the distinction between procedures that take the life of the preborn child versus appropriate medical intervention to help women.

One example of misinformation is that medical professionals could be prohibited from providing necessary medical intervention in the event of a miscarriage. In all cases of a miscarriage, a child has died, and the necessary expulsion is not considered an intentional or deliberate threat to a living baby in the womb. Therefore, any law restricting abortion in Nebraska should not impact the medical care necessary for a woman suffering this tragic loss.

Another erroneous statement touted by pro-choice advocates is that a woman might not receive proper medical treatment in the event of an ectopic pregnancy. This type of pregnancy occurs outside of the uterus, and unfortunately, technology has not provided a means by which to save the child, leaving removal of the baby as the only recourse to save the life of the mother.

These facts are well known by advocates supporting abortion rights under the guise of protecting women’s reproductive rights. While I disagree with their pro-choice position, no one should distort scientific and medical fact to fit their personal agenda.

Sandra Brichacek Kelley, Lincoln