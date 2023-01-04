Letter: Don't dismantle system that works

I am writing today concerning efforts by a PAC and a number of state senators to remove the secret ballot voting process for leadership in the Nebraska Unicameral. I would like to convey my strong opposition and urge state senators to oppose this effort.

When U.S. Sen. George Norris, who was a Republican for a large portion of his career, campaigned for the unicameral system it was proposed on the condition of nonpartisanship. Norris and a large portion of Nebraskans then and now believe that partisanship has no place in state government. Our nonpartisan nature protects us to a degree from the extreme polarization and gridlock of politics in Washington, D.C.

A vote to change the current ballot voting process for leadership would effectively help kill our great nonpartisan streak. Leadership votes open to public and special interest scrutiny would prevent senators from voting for the best person for the job and force them to vote the party line. I fear how this would affect the Education Committee and the Judiciary Committee which have been crucial in legislating during recent sessions.

On another note, the process for selecting leadership including the speaker and committee chairs has been in place since the Unicameral first convened in January 1937. George Norris and the other forefathers of the nonpartisan unicameral gave us a system that works and works better than many of the legislatures around the country. We shouldn't dismantle that.

Jayden Speed, Nehawka