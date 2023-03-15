I'm a server at a Lincoln restaurant. Like many Nebraskans, I live paycheck to paycheck, despite earning more than the minimum wage. That's why almost 60% of voters approved Initiative 433 in November, raising the minimum wage.

LB327, introduced by Sen. Jane Raybould, aims to undermine Initiative 433 and hurt low wage workers. LB327 creates a subminimum wage for 14- to 17-year-old workers and places a 1.5% cap on yearly cost of living adjustments that voters approved to start in 2027. This would not keep up with inflation, once again setting Nebraskans back year after year. This bill prioritizes special interests rather than workers’ well being.

People said that lawmakers, the courts or the governor would minimize the impact of this initiative, similar to previous ballot initiatives. And now a Nebraska lawmaker is putting her business interests above the interests and will of her constituents. Who does she represent?

I was proud to see the overwhelming majority of Nebraskans vote for Initiative 433; they know that true progress comes by lifting everyone up. Now is not only the time to contact your senator, but to stand in solidarity with workers.

Elise Saniuk, Lincoln