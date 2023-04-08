Sen. Kathleen Kauth wants a new law, LB574, which would ban doctors from providing gender-affirming medical care to anyone under the age of 19.

This law would discriminate against the transgender people, a minority an LGBTQ community protected by law as ruled by the U.S. Supreme Court.

This is a highly persecuted group, as eloquently pointed out by its members during the hearings on the LB574. They find age being used as a pretext to discriminate against them. The history of discrimination in our country totally justifies their apprehension.

I most sincerely urge Senator Kauth and her like-minded colleagues to protect its members as done by the U.S. Supreme Court instead of making their lives more miserable.

Please do not deny them their right to be treated as fellow human beings and for them to enjoy, "Life, liberty and the pursuit of Happiness" -- a well-known phrase from the United States Declaration of Independence -- as enjoyed by you and me.

Sitaram Jaswal, Lincoln