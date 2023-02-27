Whilst visiting with my loves recently, the subject of the proposed law, LB575, was brought up in conversation. The bill proposes to legislate where trans people can go to use the bathroom, participate in sports and receive healthcare. It's a heinous proposal, just like every anti-abortion law across the country.

Imagine if you were living your true self and not the gender you were born with. Now, imagine that law forbade you from using your true self's bathroom -- a trans woman using a men's bathroom. You'd be chased out or worse. Same goes for a trans man.

And this legislation, if passed, would do just this to those teenagers in school. How many times does a teenager have to have be beaten up before legislation is changed to accommodate our trans communities??

How dare anyone legislate human bodies in this regard.

I understand that there must be limits on those adolescents who claim a gender that they weren't born with and the need to protect them from transitioning too soon. Those young people need to grow more and mature. Some may know early on, but maturity will help.

This bill? It's just another method of erasing someone for being their true self. I could have lost one of the most remarkable people in my life had it not for her becoming her true self. This would not be possible if this legislation is passed.

Kathy Bethel, Dunbar