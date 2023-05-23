If the Journal Star editorial board likes skyscraper/skyblocker buildings so much, I heartily suggest they quickly pack up and move to a community that has more of them instead of wrecking our beautiful skyline here.

Their May 17 editorial gushed like a cheesy real estate developers' brochure.

Lincoln does not need -- and most Lincolnites don't want -- these ugly, ridiculous buildings blocking our view of the majestic sky above our prairies, a view that is fast disappearing everywhere in the U.S., that short sighted people/editorial board members take for granted.

More people means more crime and more cars. They shrug off traffic concerns, although more traffic means more air pollution, further damaging our skies.

They point out that you can live in a penthouse or on an acreage all within 30 minutes of each other. This might be true if you have a $500,000-plus budget to start shopping with.

They profess that Lincoln could be "witnessing a new golden age" and hope they can cash in.

I would like to remind these short-sighted people and developers with dollar signs in their eyes that the last "golden age" was followed by a huge collapse and subsequent decade-long depression.

But now in addition to an ugly modern skyblocker building about to be built in Lincoln's Historic Haymarket, our City's "leaders" are pushing for a Convention Center as well to benefit hoteliers & restaurateurs.

The net result of this is that our once charming Haymarket will become far too crowded for our own citizens to enjoy even though we get stuck paying for it in tax break schemes.

This is not progress.

Let's preserve what quality of life we still have left here and stop/slow down this absurd level of growth. Especially vertically.

Growth is precisely the mentality of a cancer cell.

Bill Swearingen, Lincoln