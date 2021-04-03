Letter: Don't complain; just vote

If you are a Republican who stays home on Election Day because, “my vote doesn’t matter,” it actually does matter.

In the 2019 general election in Lincoln, only 36.84% of registered voters actually got out of their chair and voted for their choice of mayor. There’s an almost identical number of Republicans and Democrats in Lincoln, so it’s likely the percentage of Republicans who voted is similar.

Many Republicans I have spoken with are unhappy with the way the city has been run for many years. When asked if they vote in local elections, most of them admit they do not. If you don’t like the way things are being run, vote in someone who will change the way things are run.

Sitting in your armchair complaining about things changes nothing. Take your words and turn them into a vote for change. If you don’t like the latest bond, tax or law being proposed, get out of your armchair and vote against it. If you want a proposed law to become law, get out of your armchair and vote for it. If you don’t want someone to be elected or reelected, get out of your armchair and vote for someone else.

At the end of the day, every vote does matter. If so few Republicans continue to stand up and demand change, we will never see change. So get out of your armchair and vote on April 6!

Jim Schmitz, Lincoln

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0