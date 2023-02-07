I read with interest the article on LB800 ("Bill would cap superintendent pay," Feb. 1) and Sen. Dave Murman's comments at the hearing on superintendent pay at public schools. It always amazes me the small-government Republicans that are for small government until they aren't.

After reading the article I thought maybe we should apply this concept to a whole range of jobs that currently exist within the framework of working for the state.

I would propose we amend the bill to include the following: A police chief no more that five times the lowest paid employee on the police department, a Husker football coach no more than five times the lowest salary of the lowest paid high school football coach in the state and state constitutional elected officials and department administrators no more than five times the salary of state senators.

Seems to me Senator Murman is just mad at school superintendents so he wants to penalize them in the pocket book. I doubt very much citizens were running up to him saying superintendents were being paid too much. If we paid the Husker football coach this way can you imagine the hew and cry of Nebraskans screaming about how we could not get a quality coach this way.

If you start thinking about a whole host of bills currently in the hopper and apply the same logic it's not really too hard to see small-government Republicans want to take a big government approach to a whole host of ideas. Just saying, a two-year training wage to learn how to stock shelves in a grocery store. Go figure.

Al Berndt, Lincoln