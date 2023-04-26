I am writing to express my contempt and disgust with the ads and mistruths being disseminated by the Together Nebraska PAC. All candidates deserve our respect and appreciation for being willing to enter the arena. None deserves to be treated in the despicable manner perpetrated by Together Nebraska toward Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylord Baird.

I have run for office three times and have spoken with thousands of people. I know people are decent, hard-working and treat neighbors with respect. We want the same from our office holders.

It is only natural that candidates are questioned about who they are and what they will do if elected, or if running for reelection what they have accomplished. But it is not appropriate for PACs to seek to poison the election environment with venomous distortions.

I was saddened when candidate Suzanne Geist, given the opportunity to condemn these actions, chose not to. The attacks by Together Nebraska seek to destroy our community by getting us to fear each other. They seek to wear us down by repeating their distorted claims. We are better than that and must reject this dark money by rejecting their claims.

Lincoln has a history of electing leaders with strong character and proven records of service. I urge my fellow voters to continue this pattern by reelecting Gaylord Baird and saying no negativity and fear in our community.

Rick Vest, Lincoln