Scary statistics are part of our next election again, and one party is blaming Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird for the problems.

Gaylor Baird has never asked people to commit crimes. She's, in fact, done the opposite. The Journal Star states there were fewer violent crimes reported in 2021 than there were in 18 of the 19 years between 1992 and 2010. During the mayor’s term, salaries for the Police Department have increased, putting them at the high end of the pay scale.

On rising property taxes for homes, Gaylor Baird didn’t cause the values of homes to skyrocket, which in turn raises property taxes if agencies don’t lower the mill levy. Plus COVID played a major role in cost of new homes and apartment buildings. As for the rise in apartment rentals, that is also driven by the economy, not the mayor.

This election please research what the candidates are promising and make an informed decision. Don’t blindly vote Republican or Democrat, not everyone in either party is always right.

Paul Portsche, Lincoln