Don Walton is a Nebraska treasure. His columns and reporting over the years have been remarkably beneficial in helping Nebraskans be more informed, watchful citizens in Nebraska governmental affairs. As such, he has served as a vital, exemplary member of the Fourth Estate.

In my 30 years as an elected official, I came to regard him as consistently the very best, fairest, most accurate and knowledgeable reporter with whom I had contact.

He will be sorely missed, but I hope Don will now have more time for baseball games, the visit to Yellowstone and a chance to check off all those items on his bucket list.

Don, thank you!

Doug Bereuter, Lincoln