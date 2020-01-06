Letter, 1/7: Don't politicize elected office

I join Jon Hempel in his letter to the editor ("Treasurer has crossed a line," Jan. 2), when he objected to our Nebraska State treasurer, John Murante, for putting his face into taxpayer-financed TV spots about unclaimed property.

The message is worthwhile, but it should be presented without the treasurer identifying himself and delivering the content. While it is not an ad for a political candidate, it could, and probably does, have a political effect by broadening and enhancing the treasurer’s personal profile and name recognition.

Another example of exploiting a public office for political gain that has been going on for decades with many previous county treasurers is when the Lancaster County Treasurer instructs property taxpayers (aka voters) to put the treasurer’s name on their tax payment checks.

This, like the state treasurer’s televised announcement, blurs the line between doing their job and self-promotion for political gain.

Duane Polzien, Lincoln

