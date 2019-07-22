In a letter to the editor ("Legalizing drugs won't solve all ills," July 18), Thomas Pease takes issue with the efforts to legalize medical marijuana in Nebraska by addressing it as “legalizing drugs” and goes on to say that children between the ages of 12 and 17 years of age will resort to getting “drugs” illegally.
Nobody is suggesting that drugs like heroin, LSD or cocaine be legalized, only marijuana. To use the term “drugs” is a scare tactic and knee-jerk reaction used by those opposed to marijuana legalization, be it for medical or recreational use.
Marijuana is no more harmful to a person's health than alcohol or tobacco, which are both legal and widely used, and regulated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Despite regulation, kids already use both. Perhaps better education is needed.
Crime and violence, both within the U.S. and at the U.S.-Mexico border, are greatly increased due to illegal selling and buying of marijuana. Legalization would logically end the need for such criminal behavior.
If marijuana were legalized and regulated, an estimated $8 billion would be saved annually in federal government spending on enforcement, including for the FBI and U.S.-Mexico border security.
Marijuana tax, license and fee revenue has reached $1.02 billion, and marijuana sales cleared $6.5 billion, the Colorado Department of Revenue announced in a June 2019 news release. Those taxes have been collected since legalization began in 2014.
Let's not pander fear, Mr. Pease, but let's talk facts when we talk marijuana legalization in Nebraska.
Dave Ellis, Lincoln