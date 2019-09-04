A few additions to John Kretzschmar’s Local View ("Labor Day in 2019 reminiscent of 1894," Aug. 30):
Labor Day 2019 is the 125th anniversary of Labor Day being celebrated as a national holiday. What many labor historians today don’t write about is why Labor Day became a national holiday to honor working people.
May Day has its origins in a mass mobilization of workers in Chicago on May 1, 1886, demanding the working day be limited to eight hours. In 1889, at the founding of the Second International group, delegates decided to organize for a great international demonstration May 1, International Workers Day -- organized in such a way that, on the same day, the workers in all lands and cities will simultaneously demand from the bosses’ a curb on exploitation.
In subsequent years, leaders of U.S. labor officialdom, anxious to distance themselves from any class-struggle course, dropped International Workers Day as a celebration and instituted Labor Day in September as a tamer American substitute that it hoped the employers would find less objectionable.
Class-conscious workers will welcome the return to the United States of the combative tradition of International Workers Day, breaking the narrow political bounds imposed by the bosses’ class and those that are class-collaboration trade union officials.
As the capitalist economic and social crisis deepens, workers will more and more need a day of common action by workers and working farmers across national boundaries in our own interests.
Joe Swanson, Lincoln