Letter, 12/13: Don't forget God's call to help poor

Cal Thomas insists that a "'Wealth tax' breaks commandment" (Dec. 6).
Of course he is alluding to the "wealth tax" proposed by candidates Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders. He contends that one of the ten commandments tells us not to "... covet thy neighbors house ... nor anything that is thy neighbor's."
From this command, he extrapolates that seeking additional taxes from the rich to help pay for health care for the poor or do programs that will increase governmental power is wrong and fails to "understand basic economic principals."
Strangely, Thomas starts off expounding about the law of God and ends up using that to show how the success of the wealthy and the wealth of America is premised on the law of God.
You have free articles remaining.
Trying to digest his law of God conclusions, it occurred to me that Jesus had things to say about a rich man, an eye of a needle and a camel in regard to entering the Kingdom of God (Matthew 19:24 and Mark 10:25). Also, he talked about the difficulty in trying to serve God and money (Matthew 6:24).
It seems to me that Thomas' use of God's commandments to legitimize the accumulation of wealth and the greatness of America needs to be counterbalanced by Jesus' summary of the commandments which, in essence, tell us to love God and neighbor (Matthew 22:35-40, Mark 12:28-34 and Luke 10:25-28).
Yes, one can read the Scriptures and find God biased toward wealth, health and greatness. My understanding is that God's bias is toward the poor, the hurting, the sinners, and the immigrants and aliens in the land.
In a word, I believe God is in the business of saving the lost rather than feathering the nest of those who have it made.
Clifford W. Reynolds, Beatrice