Letter, 12/13: Don't forget God's call to help poor

Cal Thomas insists that a "'Wealth tax' breaks commandment" (Dec. 6).

Of course he is alluding to the "wealth tax" proposed by candidates Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders. He contends that one of the ten commandments tells us not to "... covet thy neighbors house ... nor anything that is thy neighbor's."

From this command, he extrapolates that seeking additional taxes from the rich to help pay for health care for the poor or do programs that will increase governmental power is wrong and fails to "understand basic economic principals."

Strangely, Thomas starts off expounding about the law of God and ends up using that to show how the success of the wealthy and the wealth of America is premised on the law of God.

Trying to digest his law of God conclusions, it occurred to me that Jesus had things to say about a rich man, an eye of a needle and a camel in regard to entering the Kingdom of God (Matthew 19:24 and Mark 10:25). Also, he talked about the difficulty in trying to serve God and money (Matthew 6:24).