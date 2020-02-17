Letter, 2/18: Don't encourage foreign meddling

Any president of the United States of America who openly or clandestinely uses the power of the office and the public purse to influence and extort the governments of foreign nations to interfere in the internal political affairs of the nation for which the person is president, and, to further the person’s political advantage at the expense of another, approaches, if not crosses beyond, the threshold of treason; and, as a result, is violating the independent constitutional integrity of the nation. The person should not be allowed to hold the office of the president of the United States of America.

If the people of the United States of America do not understand that fact, they should, and if they believe otherwise, they do not believe in the independent integrity on which the constitutional basis was originally founded. They either do not understand or do not support the reason for why the government for this country was created, with independence being that ultimate and primordial reason.

The original founders should be rolling in their graves to learn how what they founded is now being abandoned and destroyed by those who have come to be elected to represent and govern the nation.