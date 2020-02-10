Letter, 2/11: Don't drive the deer away

It was brought to my attention our state legislators are on the verge of forwarding a bill to our fine governor that would allow some landowners the ability to shoot extra deer.

I have a great solution: Rather than having the farmers have to waste a bullet on a deer, how about we promote continued over-farming practices? Get rid of those silly tree lines, hedge rows and extra habitat that impede the ability to plant a few more acres of crops? It has worked great to rid much of the state of that pesky game bird, the pheasant.

And, if we can force the deer up north to South Dakota, much like where all the pheasants in this part of U.S. are located, then we would be great neighbors. South Dakota will love the increased income from out-of-state hunters!

Randy Clark, Lincoln

