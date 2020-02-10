Letter, 2/11: Don't drive the deer away
View Comments

Letter, 2/11: Don't drive the deer away

{{featured_button_text}}

It was brought to my attention our state legislators are on the verge of forwarding a bill to our fine governor that would allow some landowners the ability to shoot extra deer.

I have a great solution: Rather than having the farmers have to waste a bullet on a deer, how about we promote continued over-farming practices? Get rid of those silly tree lines, hedge rows and extra habitat that impede the ability to plant a few more acres of crops? It has worked great to rid much of the state of that pesky game bird, the pheasant.

And, if we can force the deer up north to South Dakota, much like where all the pheasants in this part of U.S. are located, then we would be great neighbors. South Dakota will love the increased income from out-of-state hunters!

Randy Clark, Lincoln

Legislature logo 2020
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News