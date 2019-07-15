Regarding the article about potentially turning Mahoney Golf Course into a water park ("Idea of water park being raised for the site of Mahoney Golf Course," July 10), tearing up that beautiful established course and making it into a water park is surely not what Mr. Mahoney intended when he donated the land for the park and golf course.
Having the water park next to the cemetery at the east end of the course does not seem fitting as well.
Rounds may be down this year, but it is Nebraska. Winter snow and heavy rain have impacted play. Many league nights have been cancelled.
According to recent articles in the newspaper, Lincoln’s growth the next few years is predicted to be substantial. Having the four 18-hole municipal courses is a plus for all to enjoy.
Gary Baumann, Lincoln