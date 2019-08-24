Ken Cuccinelli, the acting director of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, prefers to ignore Lady Liberty’s words of inclusion and compassion and instead would replace them with “Give me your tired, your poor who can stand on their own two feet and who will not become a public charge.”
Well.
It comes as no surprise that our president and his team (which, by the way, includes our representatives from Nebraska) are keen on denying citizenship to our nonwhite neighbors who dream of the better lives they could build in America.
Maybe you even agree a bit with that sentiment about "who will not become a public charge." Public charge implies needing government assistance to survive.
Think about that implication -- that only poor asylum-seekers of color fit the description.
When I hear "public charge," my thoughts go to our elders who survive only with the help of their Social Security and Medicare assistance (Did they pay taxes? Yes. As much as they are receiving in aid? No.) Do we deny our seniors their citizenship based on the White House’s new standard?
How about our farmers? Are they to be denied citizenship based on the subsidies they need to survive? Better yet, ponder the citizenship of corporate titans, from the global giants on down the line, who couldn’t survive were it not for sweetheart government contracts, tax financing incentives and subsidies.
Time to change our perception of what defines public assistance and stop using it as a ruse to demonize immigrants.
Erin Krause, Lincoln