I agree with Rachel Terry (“State must re-think K-12 education,” Oct. 20), that parents must reclaim our public schools, and I hope Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos understands that.
Article I, Section I, of our Constitution gave only Congress the authority to make law. In 1811, the Supreme Court – charged with interpreting the law – declared “Whatever strikes at the root of Christianity tends manifestly to the dissolution of civil government.” In 1844, the court ruled that schools would teach Christianity and the Bible.
But educator John Dewey studied Marxism in Europe and introduced Humanist theology (man is supreme) into public schools through the National Education Association. Then in 1962-63, a majority of the Supreme Court, which lacked jurisdiction, removed Christian influence from public education, but not Humanism. In the years that followed, violent crime, divorce, voluntary abortion and illegal drug use rose.
Are we proud of that? We must never compromise our values. What is evil about Christianity promoting love and harmony? We are now faced with a serious spiritual divide, and how will that end?
Oscar Blomstedt, Lincoln