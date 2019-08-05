I see that Pat Loontjer of Gambling with the Good Life wants again to appoint herself the conscience of all Nebraskans when it comes to the installation of historic horse racing terminals in Nebraska ("New form of wagering OK’d," Aug. 1).
She stated, "These are slot machines, and they're going to get sued by the attorney general or by us."
Obviously, she is against them, and that is her prerogative. But on whose authority does she assume she can impose her will on others who desire to partake in the use of the terminals?
When I was in the military, we had a saying: "Who died and left you in charge?"
David Foster, Lincoln