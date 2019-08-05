{{featured_button_text}}
Instant Racing

Gaming machines await customers in the instant racing area at Kentucky Downs in Franklin, Ky. Opponents have compared the games to slot machines, but others say wagering on historical horse races involves skill.

 Associated Press file photo

I see that Pat Loontjer of Gambling with the Good Life wants again to appoint herself the conscience of all Nebraskans when it comes to the installation of historic horse racing terminals in Nebraska ("New form of wagering OK’d," Aug. 1).

She stated, "These are slot machines, and they're going to get sued by the attorney general or by us."

Obviously, she is against them, and that is her prerogative. But on whose authority does she assume she can impose her will on others who desire to partake in the use of the terminals?

When I was in the military, we had a saying: "Who died and left you in charge?"

David Foster, Lincoln

