Letter: Doing same thing yields same thing

An oft-quoted definition describes insanity as doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results. I would assume that the author was referring to instances of mistakes, wrong decisions and bad judgments being repeated while changing nothing.

As a lifelong Nebraskan and a long-time follower of the news and politics, I might point out that as long as I can remember, Nebraskans have complained of high taxes. Nebraska also seems have a fondness for one particular political party which has had, and continues to have, overwhelming influence over Nebraska politics. One party has enjoyed superiority over its main rival for decades, resulting in an inordinate amount of one-party rule in the state.

While one party has had near total control of state politics for decades -- think governor, constitutional officers, and U.S. congressional representatives -- we have seen little done to resolve the issues we have voiced concern over, yet we continue to support the party most responsible for our situation.

Would this not fall into the definition of insanity? If you change nothing, nothing will change. Stop the insanity.

Glen Isaacs, Unadilla