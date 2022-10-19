 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Doing same thing yields same thing

  • 0

An oft-quoted definition describes insanity as doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results. I would assume that the author was referring to instances of mistakes, wrong decisions and bad judgments being repeated while changing nothing.

As a lifelong Nebraskan and a long-time follower of the news and politics, I might point out that as long as I can remember, Nebraskans have complained of high taxes. Nebraska also seems have a fondness for one particular political party which has had, and continues to have, overwhelming influence over Nebraska politics. One party has enjoyed superiority over its main rival for decades, resulting in an inordinate amount of one-party rule in the state.

While one party has had near total control of state politics for decades -- think governor, constitutional officers, and U.S. congressional representatives -- we have seen little done to resolve the issues we have voiced concern over, yet we continue to support the party most responsible for our situation.

People are also reading…

Would this not fall into the definition of insanity? If you change nothing, nothing will change. Stop the insanity.

Glen Isaacs, Unadilla

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Democrats out of touch

Letter: Democrats out of touch

While Joe Biden and the congressional Democrats are focused on their war on U.S. fossil fuel companies in favor of renewable energy, pardoning…

Letter: Time to vote for the future

Letter: Time to vote for the future

Ever since John Winthrop’s 1630 coining of the phrase “a city upon a hill” to describe the Puritan errand into the American wilderness, retrog…

Letter: Why make voting harder?

Letter: Why make voting harder?

I recently got my ballot to vote as an absentee voter. I am shocked and appalled at the efforts being made to limit the number of citizens all…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News