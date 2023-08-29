What are the Nebraska State Education Association and public education so afraid of with LB753 if they are doing such a great job.

The problem with high real estate taxes in Nebraska is that 1% of all property — the amount sold — is used to set the valuation for all property. That's just wrong, and the TEEOSA formula needs to be gone.

Public education is the largest failed government program in American history. Look at our students' decline proficiency rates and comparisons with other countries.

We can do better for our kids, and LB753 is a step in the right direction.

Craig Bolz, Palmyra