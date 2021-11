As I listen to gubernatorial candidate Charles Herbster's political ads he's been airing on immigration, it got me to thinking.

I have been to Ellis Island on numerous occasions, and, despite my searching for the Starita name, I've never uncovered it, so I'm packing my bags. I'm here illegally and am undocumented.

You all might want to check your own status, too. Don't let the door hit you on your way out.

Jim Starita, Lincoln

