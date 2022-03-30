Letter: Do we have will to act?

Rather than calling each other nasty names and saying, "I'm right! You're wrong!" we should work together to solve common problems and make this world a better place.

We need to develop cleaner, safer forms of renewable energy that can protect us and the planet. We can't keep spending money and resources on weapons to destroy each other and the planet.

Let's focus on real human needs and problems. We must protect the environment from further pollution. But are we wise enough to act now?

James Anderson, Lincoln

