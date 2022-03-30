 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Do we have will to act?

Nebraska Legislature

The State Capitol stands in Lincoln, Neb., Friday, July 1, 2020. Nebraska lawmakers will resume their session on July 20, 2020, after a four-month pause triggered by the coronavirus pandemic. They still have major issues to address, including a property tax package and an upgrade of Nebraska's biggest tax incentive program, but all of that may be overshadowed by the pandemic's impact on tax revenue. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

 Nati Harnik, Associated Press

Rather than calling each other nasty names and saying, "I'm right! You're wrong!" we should work together to solve common problems and make this world a better place.

We need to develop cleaner, safer forms of renewable energy that can protect us and the planet. We can't keep spending money and resources on weapons to destroy each other and the planet.

Let's focus on real human needs and problems. We must protect the environment from further pollution. But are we wise enough to act now?

James Anderson, Lincoln

